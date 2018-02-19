Maryland beats Northwestern 71-64 to stop road skid

Kevin Huerter scored 18 points and Maryland beat Northwestern 71-64 to snap a seven-game road losing streak on Monday night.
With Huerter leading the way, the Terrapins (19-11, 8-9 Big Ten) won on the road for the first time since Dec. 3 and handed Northwestern (15-14, 6-10) another difficult loss.
After blowing a 27-point lead against No. 2 Michigan State in one of the biggest collapses in NCAA history on Saturday, the Wildcats couldn't protect an 11-point edge in the second half.
Huerter hit 3 of 6 3-pointers for Maryland while the rest of the team combined to shoot 2 of 11 from long range. Anthony Cowan Jr. and Dion Wiley each scored 13, and the Terrapins turned 14 turnovers by Northwestern into 20 points.
Scottie Lindsey scored 15, but the Wildcats dropped their fourth in a row.
Northwestern led by 11 early in the second and was up 54-49 midway through the half when the Terrapins went on a 16-2 run.
They took advantage of three turnovers while scoring nine straight, with Huerter's pull-up 3 off a steal by Wiley making it 58-54.
Pardon then dunked for Northwestern. But layups by Darryl Morsell and Bruno Fernando and a 3 by Wiley bumped Maryland's lead to 65-56 with just under four minutes left.
Lindsey scored 10 and hit two of Northwestern's eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Wildcats take a 37-30 lead to the locker room.
Maryland led by seven midway through the half after a 15-1 run. But the Wildcats outscored the Terrapins 17-7 over the final 6 minutes, including 10 straight before Maryland's Bruno Fernando answered a dunk by Lindsey with one of his own in the closing seconds.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: The Terrapins won on the road for the first time since they beat Illinois in overtime on Dec. 3 and improved to 2-8 in away games.
Northwestern: The Wildcats followed up their epic collapse against Michigan State with another flat performance.
UP NEXT
Maryland: The Terrapins close out the regular season at home against No. 17 Michigan on Saturday.
Northwestern: The Wildcats host Wisconsin on Thursday in their final scheduled home game at Allstate Arena.
