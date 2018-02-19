Sports

Brennan, Hall help IUPUI beat Oakland 74-67

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 09:34 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Aaron Brennan scored six of his 18 points in the final two minutes and Evan Hall had his second consecutive double-double to help IUPUI beat Oakland 74-67 on Monday night.

Hall finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. D.J. McCall added 12 points and Ron Patterson scored 11 for IUPUI (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League).

Patterson hit a 3-pointer to spark 14-3 run to open the second half that gave IUPUI a 47-39 lead when Brennan converted a 3-point play with nearly 15 minutes to play. The Golden Grizzlies, who missed their first nine second-half field-goal attempts, trailed the rest of the way.

Kendrick Nunn's jumper pulled Oakland (17-2, 9-7) within three points with four minutes left, but Patterson answered with a 3-pointer and the Jaguars made all eight of their free-throw attempts in the final minute to seal it.

Nunn led the Golden Grizzlies with 29 points and Jalen Hayes scored 15 with 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

