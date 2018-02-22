Brittany Force cleared to race 2 weeks after jarring crash

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo provided by the NHRA, Brittany Force races to the Top Fuel victory at the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals drag races at Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas. Force remembers nothing about the hard crash that hospitalized her overnight during the NHRA season opener nearly two weeks ago. The defending Top Fuel champion says in a question-and-answer session released by her team, John Force Racing, that she watched part of the crash on a cell phone and "it was much worse than I expected." Force was hospitalized following a wall-banging accident at the Winternationals in Pomona, Calif,, on Feb. 11. NHRA via AP, File Jerry Foss