Thornton, Rivers lead Memphis past No. 23 Houston

Jimario Rivers and Raynere Thornton each scored 21 points, helping Memphis beat No. 23 Houston 91-85 on Thursday night.
Rivers also grabbed nine rebounds and Thornton made four 3-pointers as Memphis (17-11, 8-7 American Athletic Conference) earned its third straight victory.
Rob Gray had 30 points and seven assists for Houston (21-6, 11-4), which entered the Top 25 this week for the first time this season. Armoni Brooks and Corey Davis Jr. each scored 15 points.
The Cougars led 43-37 at halftime, but they shot 32.3 percent from the field in the second half. The Tigers made 54 percent of their shots while rallying for the victory.
Memphis went ahead to stay with a 22-8 surge that made it 76-68 on Mike Parks Jr.'s basket with 6:28 remaining. The Tigers closed it out at the line, making 29 of 36 attempts for the game.
Houston had won five in a row. It went 18 of 20 at the line.
BIG PICTURE
Houston: The Cougars, one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the conference, went 4 for 15 from beyond the arc in the second half. They also surrendered their most points this season.
Memphis: Leading scorer Jeremiah Martin left in the first half with a lower body injury. Thornton picked up the scoring after the break, scoring 19 points in the second half.
UP NEXT
Houston: Entertains East Carolina on Sunday.
Memphis: Travels to UConn on Sunday
