Infantino says women will 'soon' be allowed at games in Iran

The Associated Press

March 02, 2018 04:33 AM

ZURICH

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Iran has assured him female fans will "soon" be allowed into soccer stadiums after they were blocked from getting into a game he attended in Tehran.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency cited the interior ministry as saying about 35 women were stopped from entering the Azadi Stadium on Thursday for a game between Esteqlal and Persepolis and "were instructed to a proper place by police."

Infantino opened a FIFA equality conference on Friday by claiming the trip could help "many women around the world."

Infantino says "I hope, I am confident, I was promised that women in Iran will have access to football stadiums soon."

He did not specify who made the pledge, while saying he was reluctant to be heard "criticizing anyone."

