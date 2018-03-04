What UNC needs to worry about after the loss at Duke

0:53 High school basketball: Independence wins regional final Pause

0:39 High school basketball: Independence star Jamarius Burton on going to state

0:22 N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL

0:48 Luke Maye on the UNC-Duke Rivalry

0:54 How will the Carolina Panthers replace Jonathan Stewart?

1:26 Hornets’ Steve Martin to retire

0:55 Bubba Wallace's take on Denny Hamlin claiming a flat tire at the line

0:53 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon: Why I wanted to drive the No. 3 car

0:53 NASCAR's Austin Dillon: He has given me everything in my career