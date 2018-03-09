Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry walks toward the court after landing on the floor during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry walks toward the court after landing on the floor during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 8, 2018. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
Curry, Bell, Iguodala out for Warriors in Portland

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

March 09, 2018 09:11 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Stephen Curry, Jordan Bell and Andre Iguodala were all out with injuries Friday night for Golden State's game against the Trail Blazers.

Curry rolled his right ankle in the first quarter of the Warriors' 110-107 victory at home over San Antonio the night before.

Curry missed 11 games in December with the sprained right ankle and injured it again last Friday at Atlanta. He did not travel to Portland.

Bell, who sprained his right ankle Tuesday against Brooklyn, will be out through the weekend and re-evaluated Tuesday. The rookie who went to Oregon also did not travel.

Iguodala was out with a left wrist sprain for the second straight game.

Reserve center David West missed his third straight game with an infected cyst in his right arm. The training staff was evaluating options to determine whether it will need to be removed.

