UNC knows how to take ACC tournament loss in stride

Joel Berry and Theo Pinson like to say they’ve been around so long, they’ve seen everything.
North Carolina’s seniors have won the ACC tournament and the NCAA tournament in their careers. They’ve also lost in the ACC tournament and been on the wrong end of a confetti shower.
So there was a familiar, empty feeling to Saturday’s 71-63 loss to Virginia in the ACC tournament championship game. But there was also an unusual sense of calm. Berry and Pinson, after all, were there for UNC’s loss to Villanova in the 2016 NCAA title game and they were there for the loss to Duke in the 2017 ACC tournament semifinals.
“We’ve been through this situation and it’s just time for us to go back and get better,” said Berry, who finished with 17 points.
Losing is never fun but you can learn from it and it can motivate you. UNC showed that last year by using that painful Villanova loss as fuel for the 2017 national title.
“For our younger guys to get this feeling, and for me to get this feeling, I think it will have us come back even more hungry going into the (NCAA) tournament,” Pinson said.
Just last week, UNC lost to both Miami and Duke only to turn around this week and beat them both in Brooklyn. Throw in a second-round win over Syracuse and UNC strung together three wins in three days.
“I just feel like there’s a bigger story to it,” Berry said. “For us to even get to the championship, that still adds to our legacy. We can’t look at it as being a disappointment of losing tonight.”
The Tar Heels couldn’t make it a clean four-for-four sweep, not with UVA shooting 52.9 percent from the 3-point line and playing their usual vise-like defense.
“They're really good,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “We felt like we had to play really, really well, and I don't think we did that.”
Pinson, who was UNC’s best player in the first three games here, had an off night. He made only one of 10 shots and missed all three of his 3-point shots. He had eight rebounds and six assists but finished with only four points
“With Virginia, you just have to make shots,” Pinson said. “They give you what they want you to take. You just have to make them. I’m capable of making those shots, I just didn’t make them tonight.”
UNC survived with Berry and forward Luke Maye struggling in the win over Syracuse but it couldn’t win without Pinson, certainly not with wing Cam Johnson (1-3, four points) being held in check. Maye did his part, with a game-high 20 points, but UNC is at its best when it has scoring balance and when it defends.
Its defense was off the charts in the first three games. Understandably, UNC’s defense was a half-step slower on Saturday and Virginia’s guards, even on contested jumpers, took advantage. If the Heels learned anything in Brooklyn, they learned defense will be their ticket forward in the NCAA tournament.
They already knew that a loss in this tournament is not fatal. This loss hurts, they always do, even for veterans like Berry and Pinson who have seen it all. But Berry and Pinson also know there’s still a bigger prize to be won and another chapter to be written.
