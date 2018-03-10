Moustakas rejoins Royals, Bonifacio draws drug suspension

FILE - In this June 30, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Moustakas and Kansas City have agreed to a one-year contract that keeps him with the Royals and guarantees the third baseman $6.5 million. The deal could be worth up to $22.7 million over two seasons, the person said Thursday, March 8, 2018, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo