UNC has a better resume than Duke, what will the NCAA tournament selection committee do with them?

SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about whether he would like to play the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte after the Tar Heels lost to Virginia in the ACC Tournament finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. ACC

North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about whether he would like to play the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte after the Tar Heels lost to Virginia in the ACC Tournament finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. ACC