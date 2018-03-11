UNC has a better resume than Duke, what will the NCAA tournament selection committee do with them?

It would be easier for North Carolina to start the NCAA tournament in Charlotte. Roy Williams understands this but he really only has one preference for the Tar Heels’ destination this week.
“You guys think I'm whacko," Williams said after UNC’s loss to Virginia in the ACC tournament championship game on Saturday. "Hell, I just want to go some place warm. I’ve been freezing my butt off up here."
It snowed in New York before UNC’s first ACC tournament game on Wednesday and the temperatures barely got out of the 30s during the Tar Heels’ week-long stay. Charlotte, which hosts first- and second-round games on Friday and Sunday at the Spectrum Center, would be warmer than New York.
Williams has long downplayed UNC’s advantage in playing NCAA in this state but the Heels are 16-0 in in-state tournament games during his tenure, including a 6-0 mark in Charlotte.
There are two spots in Charlotte for top-4 seeds. The committee could move Virginia, No. 1 overall in the RPI, to Pittsburgh. That would open spots for both UNC and Duke.
Or the committee could put the Wahoos, who won the ACC title on Saturday and the regular-season crown, in Charlotte and then have to make a choice between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.
UNC (25-10) has a better resume than Duke (26-7) with a better RPI, strength of schedule and head-to-head record.
This is the first season the committee has used a quadrant system to compare teams. UNC has a 14 “Quadrant 1” wins, compared to only six for Duke. The committee has defined Quadrant 1 as home games against the RPI top 25, road games against the top 75 and neutral site games against the top 50
"What we've done is out there,” UNC senior Theo Pinson said. “People see what we can do.”
Pittsburgh and Nashville are the other logical landing spots for the team that doesn’t start in Charlotte. San Diego would be Williams’ top choice by his weather criterion.
The selection show is at 6 p.m. on TBS (note: not CBS).
