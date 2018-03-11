The seeds. The matchups. The bracket. Here's all you need to know about the tournament.

Six schools in North Carolina were chosen to play in the NCAA tournament on Sunday. Four Triangle schools -- N.C. State, North Carolina, Duke and N.C. Central -- were chosen. Nine ACC teams made the tournament.

Here is all of our coverage of Selection Sunday:

Where/who/where teams are heading

All of the NCAA tournament information about the six North Carolina teams.

Graham rooting for N.C. State

Former Broughton High School star Devonte' Graham is rooting for a Kansas-N.C. State matchup in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Graham, the Big 12 Player of the Year, would get his wish if the Jayhawks beat Penn and the Wolfpack defeat Seton Hall.

Graham has some friends on the Pack.

Twitter rantings

The new format of the Selection Show on TBS and the selection of Syracuse and the snubbing of Notre Dame were hot topics on Twitter on Sunday.

No complaints

Luke DeCock says the Triangle and ACC teams really don't have much to grumble about.

N.C. State may not have gotten a good seed, but the Pack could beat Seton Hall and take its chances against top seed Kansas.

North Carolina and Duke both got No. 2 seeds. And finally, the ACC, with nine bids, can match its 2016 success.

KU looms for Pack

Steve Wiseman says the specter of playing top-seeded Kansas in the second round could be on N.C. State's mind.

The Pack opens the tournament on Thursday against Seton Hall.

Good draw for Tar Heels

Joe Giglio says North Carolina got the best of both worlds on Sunday when it was announced it was the No. 2 seed in the West Region.

The Tar Heels will open the first weekend in Charlotte and then, if they advance, would play the second weekend in Los Angeles, which counts as a warm-weather destination requested by coach Roy Williams.

Devils to open in Pittsburgh

Probably due to its loss to UNC in the ACC tournament, Duke did not get to go to Charlotte for the first weekend of the NCAA tournament but will be playing in Pittsburgh.

If Duke wins, it could face Oklahoma and star guard Trae Young on Saturday.

Eagles open with Texas Southern

N.C. Central will face Texas Southern in a play-in game on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Eagles coach LeVelle Moton is friends with Texas Southern coach Mike Davis. In fact, they talked on the phone early Sunday morning, and Davis predicted the two teams would play.