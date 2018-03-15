UNC's Roy Williams talks about recruiting Luke Maye as a walk-on

North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about whether he would like to play the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte after the Tar Heels lost to Virginia in the ACC Tournament finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Duke's Grayson Allen and coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about the flagrant foul assessed on Allen for a hip-check on UNC's Garrison Brooks during the semifinals ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. Friday, March 9, 2018.
Video from final moments of Independence’s NC 4A state championship win over Wake Forest Heritage in the NC High School Athletic Association 4A finals at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
In the coming weeks Alex Marshall, a senior swimmer, has an opportunity to help her team win its fourth straight NCAA Division II Swimming Championship, as well as celebrate two years since her last chemo treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Independence High students and teachers give the basketball team a special send-off Friday, March 9, 2018. The Patriots play Wake Forest Heritage in Saturday’s NC 4A state final in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.