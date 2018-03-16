Bradford says knee feels 'good' as he signs with Arizona

FILE -In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Minneapolis. The Arizona Cardinals have addressed their dire need at quarterback after signing Sam Bradford, though they may not be done at the position. Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, is known for his strong and accurate arm, but he has struggled with injuries. Jim Mone, File AP Photo