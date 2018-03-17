Morocco bid: $16bn for 2026 World Cup venues, infrastructure

FILE - A Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 file photo showing Morocco's players celebrating on the podium after defeating Nigeria in the final of the CHAN

African Nations Championship) soccer tournament at the Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. Morocco's stadiums require significant upgrades to get close to matching the infrastructure boasted by the North Americans, whose bid includes 16 NFL venues awash in the luxury seating required by FIFA. But if Morocco is not struck off by a FIFA task force lacking true independence, the vote could be closer than anticipated in part due to new procedures intended to signal a break from the secrecy of the past.