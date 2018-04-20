Jimmie Johnson maps out bucket list for potential sponsors

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Jimmie Johnson celebrates in Victory Lane with his wife, Chandra, and daughters Lydia and Genevieve, standing, after winning a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Every bit the hands-on father in a working family, Johnson is the first one up each day and is in full dad mode before Lydia, his 4-year-old, springs out of bed, like her Daddy. Mike McCarn, File AP Photo