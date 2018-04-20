Jimmie Johnson has long career ahead to sell to sponsors

FILE - In this July 26, 2015, file photo, Sprint Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson 48) runs to his car before the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Johnson's alarm clock beeps at 4:30 a.m. His wife and two daughters are still sleeping. So are his fellow NASCAR drivers. Johnson quietly slips out for a workout, the first of two on a typical day.