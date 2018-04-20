American millennials running up front in IndyCar this season

FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, Josef Newgarden walks before an IndyCar auto race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Graham Rahal loves what he's seeing at the top of the IndyCar series standings so far this season. Twenty-something Americans Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Rahal are lined up neatly at the top heading into Sunday's, April 22, 2018, race at Barber Motorsports Park. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo