Roush driver Bayne sharing races but says he's healthy

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth, right, shares a laugh with team owner Jack Roush, left, and Mark Martin, center, during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Kenseth will return to NASCAR this season in a reunion with Roush Fenway Racing, the team that gave him his Cup start in 1998. Kenseth will split the No. 6 Ford with Trevor Bayne, who has been the full-time driver of that car since 2015. Chuck Burton AP Photo