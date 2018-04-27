Feel what it is like to go 170mph with Brendan Marks

Panthers newest wide receiver D.J. Moore talks about being drafted in the first round by the Panthers, his playing style, talking with Cam Newton, being complimented by Steve Smith Sr. and what D.J. stand for.
Charlotte Observer Carolina Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue discusses the key elements Panthers draft pick D.J. Moore brings to the team's wide receiver corp. The Panthers selected Moore with the 24th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday.
The Carolina Panthers selected Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore with the 24th pick overall in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera explains why he's happy with the selection.
NC State's Jaylen Samuels is drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round. Samuels, the Wolfpack's all-time leading receiver, is the NFL draft's Swiss Army knife of players - he can do everything.
The Denver Broncos took NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall in the NFL draft. The consensus first team All-American is the Wolfpack all time leader in sacks in and tackles for a loss.
