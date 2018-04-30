Column: All eyes will be on Patrick in her IndyCar return

FILE - In this May 29, 2011, file photo, IndyCar driver Danica Patrick leaves the pit area during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Patrick's farewell tour begins its final phase Tuesday, May 1, 2018, when she gets back in an Indy car for the first time since 2011. The world's most famous female race car driver begins preparation for her final drive around Indianapolis Motor Speedway and kicks off a month in which she's sure to own the headlines. AJ Mast, File AP Photo