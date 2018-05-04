Wallace making strides early in NASCAR season

FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Lydia Dickey, of Crowley, Texas, and her boyfriend, Chris Sharp, right, of Dallas, take a photo with Darrell Wallace Jr., center, after a practice session for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fort Worth, Texas. Wallace was a budding photographer his first few years at the track, snapping away with his Canon 60D to show an insider's view of NASCAR. The hobby is on hold. Wallace fills his social media feeds with photos shot on his mobile phone. The fancy camera still has the lens cap on. "I just don't have time for it now," Wallace said. "This Cup schedule, it takes all your time away." FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Lydia Dickey, of Crowley, Texas, and her boyfriend, Chris Sharp, right, of Dallas, take a photo with Darrell Wallace Jr., center, after a practice session for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fort Worth, Texas. Wallace was a budding photographer his first few years at the track, snapping away with his Canon 60D to show an insider's view of NASCAR. The hobby is on hold. Wallace fills his social media feeds with photos shot on his mobile phone. The fancy camera still has the lens cap on. Tony Gutierrez, File FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Lydia Dickey, of Crowley, Texas, and her boyfriend, Chris Sharp, right, of Dallas, take a photo with Darrell Wallace Jr., center, after a practice session for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fort Worth, Texas. Wallace was a budding photographer his first few years at the track, snapping away with his Canon 60D to show an insider's view of NASCAR. The hobby is on hold. Wallace fills his social media feeds with photos shot on his mobile phone. The fancy camera still has the lens cap on. AP Photo