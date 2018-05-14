IndyCar's young and restless set for Indy 500 showcase race

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, Zach Veach (5) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning an Indy Lights auto race at The Glen in Watkins Glen, N.Y. Twenty-three-year-old Veach looks like the perfect guy for IndyCar’s youth movement. He has a solid resume. He has a full-time ride with one of the series’ top team. He has stable sponsorship and what appears to be a bright future. He understands the crucial art of building doing business, and in his first full-time season, he sounds like a veteran. If Veach succeeds, he could become a cornerstone for open-wheel’s next generation of stars. Mel Evans, File AP Photo