Fired coach Halilhodzic suing Japanese soccer association

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, former Japanese national soccer coach Vahid Halilhodzic speaks during his press conference in Tokyo. Fired Japan national team football coach Halilhodzic is suing the Japanese federation and president Kozo Tashima for his dismissal last month - just two months before the opening of the World Cup. Lionel Vincent, the lawyer representing Halilhodzic, told the Associated Press on Monday, May 21, 2018, that the suit asks for an apology from Tashima and indemnification of 1 Japanese yen - less than 1 US cent. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo