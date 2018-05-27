Players and coaches honor memory of Charlotte player who died at Nike Elite Youth Basketball Tournament
Players and coaches honor the memory of James Hampton, a Team United player from Charlotte who collapsed and died during at game Saturday at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Tournament in Hampton, VA. They huddled before a Sunday game.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, on a rehab start with the Charlotte Knights, had to leave Thursday's game after getting hit by a line drive to the forehead from Norfolk's D'Arby Myers. Rodon had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of action.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, on a rehab start with the Charlotte Knights, had to leave Thursday's game after getting hit by a line drive to the forehead from Norfolk's D'Arby Myers. Rodon had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of action.
SC State player Ty Solomon, other cardiac arrest survivors and first responders gathered at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC for Code: Celebrate! Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Solomon had a heart attack during a game with NC State in 2017.
Wendell Moore Jr. talks about the N.C. State FBI probe and what the coaches have told him. Moore is a five-star recruit who narrowed his top five list to NC State, Duke, UNC, Wake Forest and South Carolina.
David Tepper, who has agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers, arrives at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA. on Monday, May 21, 2018. Tepper agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion, a record price for an NFL franchise.
Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Harvick says that all the kids think the trophy is Lightning McQueen's Piston Cup from the "Cars" movies.
Soon-to-be Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper tells students at Carnegie Mellon's graduation ceremony that he once couldn't afford to attend an NFL game. Now, he's about to buy the Carolina Panthers.