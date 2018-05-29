Coach: Southwest agent asked for proof biracial son was hers

In an Aug. 30, 2017, photo, California women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb holds her then-6-month-old son, Jordan, during NCAA college basketball practice on the campus. Southwest Airlines has apologized to Gottlieb, after she claimed an airline employee stopped her from boarding because the worker didn't believe her 1-year-old biracial son was hers. Gottlieb tweeted that a desk agent wouldn't let her on a Sunday, May 27, 2018 flight from Denver to Oakland because her son had a different last name. However, the Cal coach said she believed it was "because he has a different skin color." Southwest said Tuesday it reached out to Gottlieb. Gottlieb says she appreciates the apology. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo