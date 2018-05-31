Power eyeing season championship after Indy 500 victory

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power, right, shakes hands with Dallas Cowboys defensive line Tyrone Crawford as Power visits to Dallas Cowboys practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas. Power's Indianapolis 500 victory turned this week into a whirlwind, but before too long, he'll have another race in Detroit _ and perhaps a more normal routine again. The Dallas Morning News via AP, File Jae S. Lee