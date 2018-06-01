Minnesota's Toby Hanson runs after hitting a double against Canisius during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 1, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota's Toby Hanson runs after hitting a double against Canisius during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Star Tribune via AP Aaron Lavinsky
Minnesota crushes Canisius 10-1

The Associated Press

June 01, 2018 11:10 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Reggie Meyer allowed just one run in eight innings and top-seeded Minnesota cruised past Canisius 10-1 on Friday night to open its NCAA Tournament play.

Terrin Vavra had three hits and three RBI for the Golden Gophers (42-13), who will host UCLA on Saturday. The Bruins rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the bottom of the ninth to stun Gonzaga 6-5 in their opener.

Minnesota scored five times in the second inning to build a cushion against the Golden Griffins (35-21) and added runs in next three innings in a dominant performance for the Big Ten's best team.

Christ Conley had an RBI for Canisius (35-21), which faces Gonzaga in an elimination game on Saturday.

J.P. Stevenson (10-2) took the loss for Canisius, and Meyer improved to 8-3.

