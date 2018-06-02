Duke's Jack Labosky bats during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Campbell in Athens, Ga., Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Wild rally: Duke's 11-run 9th beats Campbell 16-8 in NCAAs

The Associated Press

June 02, 2018 10:45 PM

ATHENS, Ga.

Chris Crabtree hit the go-ahead three-run double in Duke's 11-run ninth inning to rally past Campbell 16-8 in Saturday's elimination game at the NCAA Tournament's Athens Regional.

The second-seeded Blue Devils (41-16) trailed 8-5 before putting together their huge inning, which included two-run singles from Chris Proctor, Max Miller and Chase Cheek.

Duke had lost to Troy on Friday and trailed 8-1 before Saturday's game was stopped for roughly 90 minutes in the sixth inning due to lightning.

It was Duke's first win in the NCAA Tournament since 1961, with 2016 marking their only other appearance since that win.

Jeff Hahs and Christian Jones each hit homers for the fourth-seeded Camels (35-26), who had lost to regional host Georgia earlier Saturday.

Graeme Stinson (4-1) took the win, allowing no hits or runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Logan Bender (5-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs in two innings.

