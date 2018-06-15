Courtney Force enjoying best stretch of Funny Car career

FILE - In this June 27, 2015, file photo, Graham Rahal (15) celebrates with his then-fiancee, NHRA Funny Car driver Courtney Force, after winning the IndyCar auto race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Courtney Force has had a whirlwind few weeks, spending time in Nashville as a presenter at the CMT Music Awards, watching her husband Graham Rahal finish in the top 10 at the Indianapolis 500 and squeezing in sponsor events in places like Chicago and Florida. Will Lester, File AP Photo