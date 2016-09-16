Appalachian State gets its turn in the spotlight

When you were starving for college football in the offseason, this was not the Saturday you marked on your calendar.
In-state in the ACC, North Carolina is playing the first of two games against a “Championship Subdivision” opponent (James Madison), N.C. State is hosting a Conference USA foe (Old Dominion), Wake Forest is also hosting an FCS team (Delaware) and Duke is actually playing a Power 5 team (Northwestern) but on the road.
With East Carolina, vanquishers of the Wolfpack a week ago, taking a trip to South Carolina, that leaves only one option for must-see viewing today.
Take it away, my Twitter peeps:
Is the biggest NC game this week in Boone?
— @hhuntley17
Absolutely and not just because the other options are duds. Appalachian State (1-1) gets its first visit from a Power 5 team and it just so happens to be Miami, a five-time national champion.
That’s a pretty big coup for the Sons of Yosef, who with better luck would have opened the season with a win over a top-10 Tennessee team on the road.
Appalachian State has played in plenty of big games, and will forever have the ’07 Michigan win, scalp but never have the Mountaineers had a chance to face one of the “big boys” on their home turf.
“This will be a unique environment for us,” App State coach Scott Satterfield said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “We’re used to playing in front of our big crowds, our nice crowds here, but this is going to be like nothing else we’ve ever seen.”
Exactly how did Miami, 2-0 and ranked No. 25 under first-year coach Mark Richt, end up going to Boone?
As usual, money is the answer. The Canes would rather play a home-and-home than buy “guaranteed” one-off home games.
In home-and-home games, the home team pays for the travel of the road team. So App State pays for Miami’s travel this year and Miami will return the favor in 2021 when the Mountaineers make the trip to Miami.
Miami played a “Group of 5” team (Florida Atlantic) on the road last year and they have future road dates with Arkansas State (2017) and Toledo (2018).
Maybe when the ACC Network money kicks in, expected in 2019, the Canes will change their philosophy but a hat tip to them for being willing to take their show on the road.
And Miami’s fiscal responsibility is a boon (sorry, couldn’t resist) for App State.
If State loses to ODU, does (Debbie) Yow have to make a move on (Dave Doeren)?
— @afmcalli
Summer isn’t even technically over and we’ve hit the job speculation portion of our programming. A difficult loss to ECU will do that.
Yow, N.C. State’s athletic director, said before the season, in no uncertain terms, that Doeren was not coaching for his job this season, his fourth with the Wolfpack.
That doesn’t mean Doeren should test her with another 3-9 record but it also means she’s going to give him a chance to do the job she hired him to do.
On the financial side, if Yow was compelled to make a coaching change, it would cost N.C. State a $2.52 million. That’s not exactly loose change to be found in the couch cushions at the Murphy Center.
As Doeren said after the ECU loss, there are 10 games left. While the loss didn’t inspire confidence, a lot can still go right for the Wolfpack.
UNC seems to give up rushing yards, JMU runs for a lot of yards … possible shootout?
— @danofnc
True: UNC ranks No. 111 in the country in rush defense after two games (289 yards by Georgia, 182 by Illinois).
True: James Madison ran for 498 yards against Morehead State and “only” 312 against Central Connecticut State.
False: UNC, under Larry Fedora, plays close games with FCS foes.
The Heels have handled their business — 53-14 (N.C. A&T), 41-14 (Delaware), 56-29 (Liberty), 62-0 (Elon) – against lower-level opponents under Fedora.
After a home loss to Wake, how does this Duke staff see this season? Rebuilding with bowl unlikely?
— @Michael Procton
Going to get you on a technicality here but the staff’s view of the season doesn’t change, neither will that of the players.
We (the media, fans) take losses differently than the players and coaches. Sounds cliche, but they just go back to work.
We’re the ones who worry about finding six wins to get to a bowl game and the big picture.
Semantics aside, and to your point, this is a rebuilding or transition season for Duke. They knew that before the season and they knew the schedule was tougher than previous versions (with Notre Dame and Louisville still to come).
But in the last four years, which all ended with bowl trips, Duke has found a way to beat division foes UNC (2012 and ’13), Virginia Tech (2013 and ’15), Georgia Tech (2014 and ’15) and Miami (2013 and ’15*).
Agreed, it looks bleak after the home loss to Wake, but that opinion is not shared by the coaches or players.
(Note: *-yes, I know)
Who gets the ACC Championship Game? Georgia Dome’s busy with SEC
— @conorsen
If Vegas offered odds on where the ACC will move its championship game, after the decision to leave Charlotte due to House Bill 2, I’d put my money on Orlando.
Since the league can’t afford to wait for the result of the Florida State-Clemson game (on Oct. 29) to pick a neutral site that makes the most financial sense, it might decide the easiest thing to do is let the highest-ranked division champion host the game.
That would have the added benefit of aiding the College Football Playoff hopes of its best team.
On the flip side, it would be kinda aweseom to see a Clemson-UNC title game rematch at South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium.
If it works out to be Florida State-Miami (finally!), then Orlando would be a home run for the ACC.
Have a college football question? Send it via Twitter to @jwgiglio
Comments