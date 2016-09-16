Pack QB Finley makes quiet splash

Ryan Finley graduated from Boise State in three years and quickly won N.C. State’s starting quarterback job.
He has completed better than 70 percent of his passes so far and he will make his third start for the Wolfpack (1-1) against Old Dominion (1-1) on Saturday night (6 p.m, ESPN Network Extra).
Other than that? Finley, technically a redshirt sophomore, is a mystery.
The New England Patriots took two N.C. State players in the NFL draft in April and head coach Bill Belichick, a noted minimalist with the media, would adore Finley’s “do I have to?” approach.
“Sure” and “yeah” are his go-to answers. “We’re moving on to Cincinnati,” a memorable Belichick quote, would qualify as verbose in Finley’s book and that’s just the way he likes it.
“Part of the cool thing about college football is we do so much in-house,” Finley said. “We kind of have a family and we keep stuff to ourself. That’s part of the fun of it.”
Ah, but Finley’s teammates are more willing to break the Belichickian Code and share details about their laid-back quarterback from Phoenix.
“He’s real cool,” tight end Jaylen Samuels said.
“He’s always calm,” running back Matt Dayes said.
“He’s pretty good at Ping Pong,” left guard Garrett Bradbury said.
Bradbury also noted Finley, who’s long (6-4) and lean (200 pounds), enjoys eating at Chipotle. A lot.
Joe Scelfo, who like Finley came in during the summer as a graduate transfer, said Finley has an unusual taste for Wasabi.
“Like five scoops of it at a time,” Scelfo said. “That’s weird, right?”
Oh, and the easy-going Finley is funny.
“Hilarious,” Scelfo said.
Actually, Dayes wouldn’t go that far.
“He thinks he’s funny but he really isn’t,” Dayes said.
Talented and competitive
Donnie Yantis is willing to take the blame for Finley’s reticence with the media.
“I coached the heck out of him on that,” said Yantis, Finley’s high school coach at Paradise Valley in Phoenix and now a assistant athletic director for recruiting at Arizona State.
“He doesn’t like to draw attention to himself and he doesn’t want to say anything to hurt his team.”
Ryan Finley’s high school coach, Donnie Yantis
Yantis adds some adjectives to describe his star quarterback: intelligent, talented and competitive.
Finley graduated from high school with a 4.2 grade point average, Yantis said. He started at point guard on Paradise Valley’s state championship basketball team. He was also an excellent tennis player and high jumper.
And, yes, Yantis verified, Finley is exceptional at Ping Pong. Word from the N.C. State locker room is there’s only one player who can beat Finley – walk-on quarterback Woody Cornwell.
“Oh, that must be killing him,” Yantis said. “He’s very, very competitive. On a scale of 1 to 10, that kid is a 10. He wants to be great and he wants to win.”
Finley didn’t play organized football until his freshman year at Paradise Valley. He started for three years for Yantis and threw for more than 6,300 yards and 60 touchdowns in last two years.
A fan of Boise State, after the Broncos’ epic 43-42 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma in Glendale, Ariz. in 2007, Finley committed to play for the Broncos his junior year at Paradise Valley.
Different perspective
Finley’s career at Boise State got off to a slow start.
Tendonitis led to surgery on his right shoulder (his throwing side) soon after Finley got to Boise in 2013 for his freshman season. He got a medical redshirt that year.
He was Grant Hedrick’s backup in 2014, and played in five games, completing 12 of 27 passes for 161 yards.
Going into 2015, Finley beat out three other quarterbacks, including Brett Rypien, to be the Broncos’ starter.
Finley started the first three games – a 16-13 win over Washington (and former BSU coach Chris Petersen, who recruited Finley), a 35-24 loss at Brigham Young and a 52-0 win over Idaho State.
In the first quarter of the Idaho State rout, Finley broke a bone in his right ankle. Rypien, a redshirt freshman, started the next week at Virginia, leading the Broncos to a 56-14 win.
Over the next 10 games, the Broncos won seven times and Rypien emerged as the All-Mountain West quarterback with 3,353 yards and 20 touchdowns. Rypien’s biggest fan, and helper, was Finley.
“They had a really good relationship even before the injury and that carried over,” said N.C. State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz, who was Boise State’s play-caller last year.
Finley sat next to Drinkwitz in the coaches’ booth and talked with Rypien during games and helped with the game-planning.
By watching with Drinkwitz, Finley found a way to turn the injury into a positive.
“I got a whole different perspective on the game,” Finley said.
Extra work
Finley learned and enjoyed the team’s success (the Broncos went (9-4 and ranked among the best offenses in college football) and Rypien’s individual success.
The only problem was only one quarterback could start. Finley returned in the spring after the injury but it was clear it was Rypien’s job.
Finley got a degree in psychology, in three years with a “3.8 something” grade point average, and decided to follow Drinkwitz, who was hired in January, to N.C. State.
N.C. State went through the spring with Jalan McClendon and Jakobi Meyers competing for the starting job. There was also an adjustment to Drinkwitz’s offense.
Finley came to N.C. State in the summer and had a leg up on McClendon and Meyers because of his knowledge of the offense. If there was resistance to Finley coming in as the teacher’s pet, he quickly defused any tension with his teammates.
“We did a lot of extra work together,” Samuels said.
The players spent Saturdays at the practice facility throwing routes and going over the offense.
“He just came in and put his head down and went to work,” Scelfo said. “Guys respected that.”
And Drinkwitz didn’t treat his pupil any different than the other quarterbacks or players on offense.
“Coach Drink got him like he got on everybody else,” Scelfo said.
Finley got a sixth-year waiver from the NCAA in August. Since he missed almost two full years with injuries, he got an extra year back from the NCAA. That means he has three seasons to play for the Wolfpack, including this year.
He beat out McClendon for the starting job. He was 17 of 21 for 174 with two touchdowns in the season-opening win over William & Mary and 20 of 31 for 259 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to East Carolina. He also ran for a touchdown against the Pirates.
From Boise State to N.C. State, taking over in the middle of the summer without missing stride, Finley has made the whole transition seem relatively easy.
Not that you’ll get him to share much on the topic.
“It’s been a great experience so far,” Finley said.
And there’s more to come, mystery and all. As Finley likes to say: "That’s part of the fun of it.”
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgigli
ODU at N.C. State
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
TV/Radio: ESPN3, ACC Network Extra, WRAL-101.5
