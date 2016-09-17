McClendon, Finley lead Wolfpack to 49-22 rout of ODU

Jalan McClendon’s unique hat trick and Ryan Finley’s three touchdown passes helped N.C. State get back on track with a 49-22 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night.
McClendon, the backup quarterback, took three snaps in the first three quarters and produced a touchdown on each play.
The sophomore from Charlotte had rushing touchdowns of 1 and 3 yards and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Thaddeus Moss.
McClendon didn’t get on the field last week in a 33-30 loss at East Carolina. He played sparingly in the opener after losing the quarterback competition in training camp to Boise State transfer Finley.
Finley threw for a season-best 281 yards with three touchdown passes of his own, two went to to tight end Jaylen Samuels.
N.C. State led 21-3 at the half and never trailed. David Washington’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Zach Pascal cut the Wolfpack lead to 21-9 at 9:31 in the third quarter, but McClendon responded on the next drive with the short TD pass to Moss.
How N.C. State won
N.C. State just had more talent than the Conference USA opponent. The Wolfpack has beaten ODU three years in a row.
Fourth-year coach Dave Doeren improved to 14-2 against “Group of 5” or Football Championship Subdivision opponents.
What it means
N.C. State won a game it was supposed to win. Avoiding disaster is a good thing, but the Wolfpack will still need to find a win to make up for last week’s loss to ECU.
Key stat
4 N.C. State had four sacks and hurried Washington, who’s from Raleigh, all game. N.C. State’s defense had only two sacks in the first two games of the season.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments