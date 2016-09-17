Davidson improves to 2-1 with rout of Livingstone

DAVIDSON It’s been a while since Davidson’s Wildcats have been above .500 this late in a season.
They beat Livingstone 38-12 in a nonconference game Saturday at Richardson Stadium to go 2-1, equaling the 2011 campaign, which was their last season with two straight wins. This one was never in doubt, with Davidson jumping on the CIAA’s Blue Bears early and dominating throughout.
Davidson opened strong, scoring on its first three possessions in building a 38-0 halftime lead. The Wildcats also got plenty of support on special teams and defense with each contributing a touchdown.
Livingstone (1-2) outgained Davidson 312 yards to 239 and controlled possession for 33 minutes, 52 seconds, but the Wildcats made efficient use of four takeaways. Thomas Sykes turned a botched punt attempt into a 20-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 advantage, and Preston Gase’s 43-yard interception return pushed Davidson’s advantage to 31-0.
Three who mattered
Stockton McGuire: Davidson’s quarterback connected on 9 of 22 passes for 124 yards and a score. He was 8-of-15 for 118 yards in the first half.
Everett Ransom: Livingstone receiver caught eight passes for 102 yards and a score.
Jaylen Mize: Led Davidson’s defense with eight tackles.
Worth mentioning
▪ The game was the first meeting between the schools.
▪ Livingstone converted 5 of 10 fourth-down tries but went 6-of-24 on third down.
▪ Livingstone quarterback Bryan Digsby hit 18 of 37 pass attempts for 201 yards and a score.
