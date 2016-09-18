Targeting call disappoints Cutcliffe

For Duke coach David Cutcliffe, there were troubling aspects in the 24-13 loss at Northwestern and not all involved mistakes or injuries.
Turnovers were a problem Saturday. Allowing big pass plays was a problem. There again were kicking issues.
But Cutcliffe also didn’t like having senior safety Deondre Singleton ejected from the game for targeting. Singleton was ejected after a big hit on Northwestern receiver Austin Carr in the fourth quarter while defending a pass over the middle of the field.
“It was a bang/bang play and difficult for the officials to see,” Cutcliffe said Sunday. “I don’t think there was contact to the receiver’s head or an explosive kind of hit where (Singleton) left his feet.
“He didn’t follow through (on the hit). He kind of crouched and (Carr) ran full speed into him. I was disappointed it was not overturned on review. I do not want anyone targeted or hurt, but I was disappointed it was not overturned.”
Cutcliffe said Singleton will travel with the team this week as the Blue Devils(1-2) go to Notre Dame (1-2). Singleton must stay in the locker room the first half, Cutcliffe said.
The Blue Devils may be without defensive end Dominic McDonald, who left Saturday’s game with an injury. McDonald, a redshirt junior, will have further medical evaluation on Monday, Cutcliffe said.
Cutcliffe also is not sure about the availability of junior safety Phillip Carter and sophomore defensive tackle Brandon Boyce. The two players were suspended in August for Duke’s first three games for what Cutcliffe then said were disciplinary reasons.
Cutcliffe said Sunday he was still evaluating the suspensions and would soon meet with the two players.
The Blue Devils will be facing an Irish team opened the season ranked 10th but lost to Texas 50-47 in double overtime in the opener. After a win over Nevada, Notre Dame then lost to Michigan State on Saturday, falling behind 36-7 before losing 36-28.
“I’m not happy. No one is happy,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “We’ve been a sloppy team and we have some things to clean up.
“We lost to two really good football teams. We put 10 guys in the NFL and we have a lot of guys in new roles, but we were a possession away, a play away, from winning both games. There’s no panic.”
Kelly, in his conference call, mentioned the Irish lacked “consistency in performance.” Cutcliffe has said the same after the losses to Wake Forest and now Northwestern.
“The only thing we are consistent with is our inconsistency,” Cutcliffe said Sunday. “We can play at a pretty high level but we are defeating ourselves. We’re sporadic.”
Ten turnovers in three games have hurt. Freshman kicker AJ Reed missed a 34-yard field goal and a point-after Saturday, and punter Austin Parker dropped a punt snap — a fumble that Northwestern quickly converted into a touchdown pass. Reed missed two field-goal attempts against Wake Forest in a 24-14 loss and Parker fumbled a snap in the season opener.
“These are issues that can get you beat,” Cutcliffe said. “These are not small things.”
Reed was visibly upset on the sideline Saturday after his missed kicks, and Cutcliffe said he didn’t like his demeanor or body language, saying, “You can’t overreact.”
Nor can coaches, not with so much of the season remaining. Kelly called the Irish a “work in progress” and said they would only focus on this week’s practices and the game against Duke. Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils will take the same approach.
“We’re trying to improve everything we can,” Cutcliffe said. “We need to be, consistently, as good as we can be.”
