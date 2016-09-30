Charlotte 49ers counting down the days until men’s basketball season opener

There’s a simple reason Charlotte 49ers sophomore guard Jon Davis looks forward to the first official practice.
It’s a direct reminder to Davis and his teammates that the start of college basketball season is near.
“There’s been a lot of hoopla about the college football season, but I’m a college basketball player, so I can’t wait for the season to get here,” Davis said during Friday’s media day.
“Now you can count the weeks … we’ve got about a month or so until it really gets real. I’m looking forward to it.”
However, it will be a different and more experienced 49ers team that will hold its first official practice Saturday afternoon.
Unlike last year’s team, which had three returning players and several newcomers assembled by first-year coach Mark Price, this year’s team will be more experienced and deeper.
The 49ers, who open their season Friday, Nov. 11, at home against Newberry, return six players from last year’s squad, which rebounded from a 2-9 start to finish 14-19 (9-9 Conference USA). Among them are three starters – Davis, sophomore guard Andrien White and senior guard Braxton Ogbueze.
But they’re joined by a recruiting class that includes freshmen Najee Garvin and Quentin Jackson, and transfers Lukas Bergang (Sweden), Hudson Price (TCU), J.C. Washington (Houston) and Austin Ajukwa (Clemson, who will be eligible after the fall semester).
“Last year, we were figuring things out early on – new system, new coaching staff, and a lot of new players,” Price said. “This year, we’re a lot farther down the road with that. Now it’s about incorporating our new players, and start taking steps forward.
“This is a fun time of the year for me as a coach, to get back out on the court with the guys. With the pieces we’ve added, I really like our team. If we do the right things, we have a chance to have a good year.”
No longer a walk-on
After spending the past three seasons as a walk-on, 49ers senior forward Reid Aube can now call himself a scholarship player.
Aube, who is from Concord, was presented with the scholarship by Price during a special team ceremony in early July.
“It was a surprise – a good surprise,” Aube said. “I’m just thankful I was able to receive one.”
Aube, who is 6-foot-6, saw limited playing time as a walk-on under former coach Alan Major, playing eight games in two seasons. Last season under Price, he played in 26 games and make his first career start.
“As a coach, you’re not always able to do things like that,” Price said. “So when you get a chance to do that, and give a guy a scholarship his last year, it’s always fun as a coach to be able to have those opportunities to do that for someone, especially someone like Reid.”
White sidelined
While most of Charlotte’s roster will participate in Saturday’s first practice, one key player who won’t is White.
He is still sporting a walking boot on his left foot as he recovers from a broken bone he suffered in the 49ers’ three-game Canadian exhibition swing in mid-August. He expects to be ready for Charlotte’s season opener against Newberry on Nov. 11.
“It’s a slight injury, but I’ll be back soon,” White said. “I have another meeting with the doctor (Oct. 12), and we’ll go from there. But right now, we’re on schedule to make the season.”
