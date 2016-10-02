Davidson basketball counting on ‘12-month mission’ to produce ‘special season’

Davidson men’s basketball coach Bob McKillop didn’t look at Saturday’s first official practice as the start of the Wildcats’ preparations for the 2016-2017 season.
Instead, McKillop said it was just another step in a process that began at the end of last season.
“We’re on a 12-month mission here, and we started that mission again at the end of last year,” said McKillop, who is entering his 28th season as Davidson’s coach.
“That’s something we’ve always done here, because so much that can occur during the spring and summer and early fall shows its beautiful face, not only now, but as the first game approaches in November.”
The Wildcats went 20-13 last season, finishing sixth in the Atlantic 10 a year after winning a regular-season title in their first season in the conference.
However, just weeks after Davidson ended its season last March with a loss to Florida State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, the Wildcats were back on the court.
“We’ve been looking forward to this,” said senior guard Jack Gibbs, whose 23.5 points scoring average was sixth in the nation last season. “We’ve worked hard in the offseason, whether it’s been conditioning or workouts or on the field running.
“We’ve put ourselves in position to have a great year. I think we have a chance to have a really special season.”
Wildcats are bigger
One thing that will stand out on this season’s Davidson squad is its size.
The Wildcats have eight players 6-foot-6 or taller, led by 6-11 junior forward Will Magarity, who sat out last season after transferring from Boston College; and 6-10 freshman forward Dusan Kovacevic of Serbia.
The others are Oskar Michelsen (6-9), Peyton Aldridge (6-8), walk-on Connor Perkey (6-8), Andrew McAuliffe (6-8), Nathan Ekwu (6-7) and 6-6 Kishawn Pritchett, who missed last season recuperating from knee surgery.
McKillop said the players are also stronger, thanks to an offseason workout and nutrition program by strength and conditioning coach Greg Honeychuck.
The results are noticeable. For example, Michelsen, who was 210 pounds last season, added 15 pounds of muscle.
“We’ve seen a lot of people improve and get stronger and get their bodies right,” said Aldridge, Davidson’s leading rebounder (6.5 per game) and No. 2 scorer (15.5 points) last season.
Worth mentioning
▪ Davidson will hold its annual Red-Black Scrimmage Saturday, Oct. 22 at Belk Arena.
▪ After opening the season at home Nov.12 against Appalachian State, the Wildcats head to Orlando, Fla., for the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament (moved from San Juan, P.R., because of concerns over the Zika virus) on Nov. 17-20. Davidson will open against Clemson.
▪ Among the teams on the Wildcats’ nonconference schedule are back-to-back games against former NCAA tournament champions North Carolina on Dec. 7 and Kansas on Dec. 17.
▪ Davidson opens its Atlantic 10 schedule Dec. 31 against Richmond at Belk Arena.
Comments