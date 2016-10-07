6 area college football games to watch Saturday

NOTRE DAME (2-3) AT N.C. STATE (3-1)
Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 12 p.m., WSOC
N.C. State and Notre Dame are similar with strong offenses and suspect defenses. On paper, it’s a matchup of which defense can make just enough stops to get the offense the ball back. But given the weather and the expected rain and wet conditions, how well each side can run block and handle the footing might become the biggest test. ... Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer ranks No. 19 in the country in passing yards per game (313.4).
Joe Giglio
No. 25 VIRGINIA TECH (3-1, 1-0 ACC) AT NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA (4-1, 2-0)
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 3:30 p.m., WSOC
North Carolina has won the past two weeks amid two of the most dramatic finishes in school history. As coach Larry Fedora said this week, though, the Tar Heels don’t want to make a habit of winning games with its final offensive play, as it did at Florida State and at home against Pittsburgh. ...The Hokies have excelled at times in their new up-tempo spread offense under first-year coach Justin Fuente. Virginia Tech gained at least 400 yards during its first four games, which is the Hokies’ longest such streak since 2011.
Andrew Carter
ARMY (3-1) AT DUKE (2-3)
Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
The Blue Devils head into the meat of their schedule – all ACC games – after facing Army, and have a short week to prepare for a Friday game at Louisville. Duke beat the Black Knights 44-3 last season, or as Army coach Jeff Monken put it, “They beat the pants off us. Steamrolled us.” ... Army leads the nation in rushing with 374.3 yards a game, and stopping the triple option is always a challenge. The Black Knights average 36.3 points and more than 38 minutes in average possession time.
Chip Alexander
DAVIDSON (2-3, 0-2 PIONEER) AT SAN DIEGO (3-1, 2-0)
Torero Stadium, San Diego, Calif., 4 p.m.
The Wildcats go cross country for this Pioneer Football League game against the league-leading Toreros. ... Davidson is 2-9 all-time against the Toreros, with the last win in 2009, also on the road. … San Diego, which has won two straight, feature the league’s No. 2 offense and defense. ... It is homecoming for the Toreros, who have won 24 consecutive home games.
Bill Kiser
PRESBYTERIAN (1-3) AT GARDNER-WEBB (2-3)
Spangler Stadium, Boiling Springs, 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs open their Big South conference schedule with a home game against the Blue Hose. … Gardner-Webb leads the series 20-18, and is 5-2 against Presbyterian since the schools moved to Division I. …Bulldogs quarterback Tyrell Maxwell leads the league in total offense (960 yards), and running back Khalil Lewis is tops in rushing yards with 522 and touchdowns with nine.
B.K.
SYRACUSE (2-3, 0-1 ACC) AT WAKE FOREST (4-1, 1-1)
BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South
The Deacons host the Orange in their first ACC game at home. ...Syracuse leads the series 4-1, with three of the four wins since the Orange joined the conference. ...Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey leads the ACC in passing yards (1,730), and receivr Amba Etta-Tawo leads in receiving yards (840).
B.K.
Postponed games
Because of Hurricane Matthew looming, at least three area teams’ games were postponed and rescheduled for Sunday.
▪ At noon, the Charlotte 49ers (1-4, 0-1) will play at Florida Atlantic (1-4, 0-1) in a Conference USA game.
▪ At 1 p.m., CIAA power Winston-Salem State (3-2, 2-0) visits Johnson C. Smith (1-4, 1-1).
▪ At 2:30 p.m., South Carolina (2-3, 1-3) will play host to Georgia (3-2-1-2) in an SEC matchup.
