Previewing Sunday’s rescheduled college football games

CHARLOTTE (1-4, 0-1 C-USA) AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (1-4, 0-1)
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla., noon
Charlotte looks to record its first Conference USA win this season. ...Florida Atlantic beat the 49ers 17-7 last season at Richardson Stadium. …Charlotte is 0-9 all-time in C-USA games. …The teams lost in their C-USA openers last week: the 49ers to Old Dominion 52-17, the Owls against Florida International 33-31.
Bill Kiser
WINSTON-SALEM STATE (3-2, 2-0 CIAA) AT JOHNSON C. SMITH (1-4, 1-1)
Irwin Belk Complex, 1 p.m.
The Golden Bulls host the longtime rival Rams, the reigning CIAA champions. ...J.C. Smith’s Kermit Blount coached at Winston-Salem State from 1993-2009, compiling a 90-87-3 record. ...The Rams lead the series 42-23-3 and have won the past 15 games. ... The Golden Bulls last beat Winston-Salem State in 1996.
B.K.
GEORGIA (3-2, 1-2 SEC) AT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-3, 1-3)
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, 2:30 p.m. , SEC Network
The Gamecocks host the Bulldogs looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the SEC. ...Georgia leads the series 48-18-2, but South Carolina has won three straight at home and four of the past six games. ...The Bulldogs’ losses this season were to No. 23 Mississippi and No. 11 Tennessee.
B.K.
