UNC tennis players win national title; Anson Dorrance earns 800th win

Hurricane Matthew, which caused flooding, power outages and downed trees throughout the Triangle this past weekend, caused some of North Carolina’s non-revenue teams to change their schedules.
The men’s soccer team pushed up its game with Virginia on Friday by two hours fto miss the heavier rainfall, while the women’s soccer team, delayed its game against Wake Forest on Sunday by four hours to allow the field to recover.
Meanwhile, the women’s tennis doubles team, playing in California, earned the first national championship of the school year for the Tar Heels.
Women’s soccer: Head coach Anson Dorrance earned his 800th career win, the most for any women’s soccer coach, on Sunday in a 2-1 victory over Wake Forest.
Sophomore Ru Mucherera’s first career goal tied the game in the first half. Sophomore Dorian Bailey scored the gamewinner with a free kick in the second half.
On Thursday, UNC beat Miami 3-1. The Hurricanes scored in the 11th minute, but the Tar Heels responded with two goals from freshman Bridgette Andrzejewski. Bailey added an insurance goal.
With 11 points in conference play, including three for each win and one for each tie, UNC is in a four-way tie for third in the ACC heading into Friday’s game against second place Notre Dame.
Field hockey: Following a 6-0 win on Tuesday against Davidson, the No. 3 North Carolina field hockey team (11-2, 3-1 ACC) took on No. 10 Virginia at home on Friday. It was the fourth weekend game in a row against a ranked opponent and the Tar Heels earned their fourth straight win, 3-2, as fifth-year senior Emma Bozek slapped in the winning goal in overtime.
Senior Lauren Moyer scored twice against the Cavaliers, giving her a team-leading 11 on the season. Junior Gab Major and Moyer have emerged as primary scoring options for the Tar Heels. Major scored a hat trick against Davidson and has eight goals on the season to rank second on the team. UNC is ranked 11th in the nation in average scoring per game, and will be tested next weekend against No. 8 Louisville’s defense, the best in the nation.
Men’s soccer: Since scoring five goals in a 5-0 rout of Boston College on Sept. 23, the No. 4 North Carolina men’s soccer team (8-2- 1, 3-1-1 ACC) has struggled to find the back of the net. The Tar Heels were held scoreless in a draw against Syracuse on Sept. 30. And while a single goal was enough to beat No. 20 UNCW 1-0 on Oct. 4, it wasn’t enough to hold off unranked Virginia on Friday. The Cavaliers scored twice in the second half to overtake UNC 2-1.
Virginia has been a powerhouse in the ACC for the past few seasons, but the Tar Heels and Cavaliers have battled to draws each of the past two seasons. With the loss, UNC is tied with Notre Dame atop the Coastal Division. The two teams play in South Bend, Indiana, to conclude the season on Oct. 28. UNC plays Duke on Friday and Virginia Tech on Oct. 22.
Women’s tennis: Senior Hayley Carter won her second straight national championship on Sunday, winning the doubles title with sophomore teammate Jessie Aney at the 2016 Riviera/ITA All-American Championships in Pacific Palisades, California. The duo topped Pepperdine by winning the third, “super-breaker” set 10-9 after trading 6-2 wins in the first two sets.
Carter won the title last year with Whitney Kay, who has since graduated. Carter had only played one previous doubles match with Aney before, but the sophomore hit the winning volley on Sunday.
“I’ve had an amazing four years at Riviera for the All-Americans and this is a great cap to that,” Carter said. “All credit to Jessie; I’ll re-live that inside-out backhand at 9-9 for the rest of my life.”
Volleyball: No. 9 North Carolina volleyball team (14-2, 6-0 ACC) turned in a 3-0 sweep of No. 16 Florida State on Friday. The Tar Heels won the opening set 25-12, then outfought Florida State 25-22 and 25-21 over the next two frames. Freshman Julia Scoles helped UNC take control of the second set with an ace and a kill to make the score 16-13, then she served her team on a 9-0 run to take a 17-13 lead in the third set. She later added the final kill of the set for her ninth of the game.
UNC topped Miami in a similarly dominant fashion on Sunday, sweeping the Hurricanes 3-0, including a 25-10 win in the second set. Scoles had 12 kills against the Hurricanes, including eight in the third set. Redshirt freshman Sydnye Fields, who ranked ninth in the nation in blocks per set coming into the weekend, added six against Miami. UNC is now tied with Notre Dame for the No. 1 spot in the ACC. The Tar Heels head to South Bend, Ind. to face the Irish on Friday.
