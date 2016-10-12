Injuries behind them, Charlotte 49ers women optimistic about upcoming basketball season

Injuries were a major storyline last season for Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra and the 49ers’ women’s basketball team.
Guards Amaya Ransom (shoulder) and Ciara Gregory (ankle) and forward Kenya Olley (knee) struggled with injuries that required offseason surgery.
They’re back and expected to be at full strength, as Charlotte looks to build on last season’s 19-12 record and its postseason appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
“We hope what happened last year will benefit us,” Consuegra said at Conference USA media day on Wednesday. “That is the way we look at it. We know we can accomplish great things.
“We also learned a lot as a coaching staff as far as how we look at things to make sure we are ready on game day. We are doing more drills and are limiting contact.”
The 49ers, picked fourth in the 14-team league’s coaches’ preseason poll, hope that approach will help them capitalize on the experience they gained last season. Charlotte returns three players who averaged double figures in scoring, led by senior forward Lefty Webster, who averaged 13.9 points. She was named to the preseason All-C-USA team.
Guards Grace Hunter and Ciara Gregory also return after averaging 11.0 and 10.1 points, respectively.
“Our mentality as a team helped us through (last season’s injuries),” said Consuegra, whose 49ers will host Wisconsin in its opener Nov. 11. “You can view obstacles as something that can take you down or something that you can learn from and get better.”
Worth mentioning
▪ Webster was the only player in C-USA to rank in the top 15 in league games in steals (2.1) and blocks (0.8) last season.
▪ Western Kentucky was picked to win the league in the preseason poll. The Hilltoppers’ conference record is 31-5 the past two seasons.
▪ Middle Tennessee made its 18th NCAA tournament appearance last season and was picked to finish second.
