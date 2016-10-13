Scouting reports: Duke at Louisville

Duke (3-3, 0-2 ACC) at No. 7 Louisville (4-1, 2-1 ACC)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
TV/Radio: ESPN WDNC-99.3, WDNC-620
Louisville’s strength: Possibly the most explosive offense in the nation. The Cardinals hung 70 points on Charlotte and have averaged 58 points a game this season. Their 659.2 yards of total offense a game are largely the product of Lamar Jackson at quarterback, who averages 462.8 yards of total offense per game.
Key theme: Under coach David Cutcliffe, Duke has done well against ranked opponents – upsetting at least one each of the past three years – and has done well on the road. The Blue Devils are 15-4 away from home during that same span. Duke is 4-5 against its last nine ranked opponents. To stop, or at least contain, Jackson, the Blue Devils could use some more of the pass rush that’s produced 20 sacks in six games, and Duke’s secondary must help force some turnovers.
W.E. Warnock
