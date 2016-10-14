Gameday: 7 college football games to watch Saturday

N.C. STATE (4-1, 1-0 ACC) AT NO. 3 CLEMSON (6-0, 3-0)
Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C., noon, WSOC
The lead in the ACC’s Atlantic Division (and possibly a berth in the ACC championship game). ... Clemson has dominated the series’ recent games with N.C. State, winning four straight and 11 of the past 12. … Tigers running back Wayne Gallman recorded his 15th career 100-yard rushing game last week, tying him with Raymond Priester atop the list. ...Saturday’s game will feature two of the nation’s top defenses. The Wolfpack is No. 8 among FBS teams at 279.8 yards per game, just ahead of No. 9 Clemson (282.2).
Bill Kiser
North Carolina (4-2, 2-1) at Miami (4-1, 1-1)
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 3:30 p.m., WSOC
Consider this something of a playoff game in the Coastal Division. The winner keeps hope alive of winning the division. The loser, while not eliminated from the race, will face a much more daunting road to the division title. A loss would hurt the Tar Heels, especially, and leave them hoping for help from other teams. ... UNC lost last week in the rain and wind against Virginia Tech. Coach Larry Fedora said this week that the defeat didn’t define his players, and he again praised his team’s grit. The Tar Heels will need that in large doses Saturday.
Andrew Carter
BUTLER (2-4, 0-3 PIONEER) AT DAVIDSON (2-4, 0-3)
Richardson Stadium, Davidson, noon
One team will climb out of the Pioneer Football League’s cellar. … The teams have split their 10 previous games, but Butler has won the past five meetings over Davidson. ...Wildcats sophomore linebacker Boo Jordan leads the league in sacks (5.0). ...The Bulldogs are tied (with Dayton) for the league lead in rushing defense (120.5 yards per game).
B.K.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (1-5, 1-2 CIAA)
AT FAYETTEVILLE STATE (1-5, 1-2)
Luther Jeralds Stadium, Fayetteville, 1 p.m.
CIAA Southern Division rivals meet when the Broncos host the Golden Bulls. ...J.C. Smith leads the series 35-24-2, but Fayetteville State is 13-3 against the Golden Bulls since 2000. ...J.C. Smith safety Carlo Thomas is tied for second in the nations in interceptions with five and is fourth in return yards (136).
B.K.
COASTAL CAROLINA (3-2) AT GARDNER-WEBB (3-3)
Spangler Stadium, Boiling Springs, 1:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs host a former Big South rival when they face the Chanticleers, ranked No. 16 among FCS teams. ...Coastal Carolina is in its final season as a FCS independent, transitioning to an FBS program and joining the Sun Belt in 2017. ... Gardner-Webb running back Khalil Lewis is sixth nationally in the FCS in rushing (628 yards).
B.K.
WAKE FOREST (5-1, 2-1 ACC)
AT NO. 14 FLORIDA STATE (4-2, 1-2)
Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Bowl eligibility is on the line for the Deacons when they take on the Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. … Wake Forest is a win away from eligibility for its first bowl game since 2011, when the Deacons played in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. … Florida State is 27-6-1 all-time against Wake Forest and has won four straight and six of the past seven games.
B.K.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (2-4, 2-0 C-USA)
AT CHARLOTTE (2-4, 1-1)
Richardson Stadium, 6 p.m.
The 49ers look to win back-to-back Conference USA games for the first time when they host the Panthers. ...Charlotte snapped a nine-game conference losing streak last week by beating Florida Atlantic 28-23. ... FIU is tied atop the C-USA’s East Division (with Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion), winning two straight after opening the season with four consecutive losses.
B.K.
