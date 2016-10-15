Wolfpack can’t close deal, lose at Clemson 24-17 in OT

Clemson kept trying to give N.C. State the game. The Wolfpack just couldn’t make one last play to take it from the Tigers.
Artavis Scott’s 10-yard touchdown catch gave the third-ranked Tigers a 24-17 win over the Wolfpack in overtime.
N.C. State’s defense forced four turnovers, and running back Matt Dayes had another 100-yard game, but a 33-yard field goal by Kyle Bambard on the last play of regulation went wide right.
Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) scored on its first possession in overtime, and then cornerback Marcus Edmond intercepted Ryan Finley in the end zone on the first play to escape with the win.
It was Clemson’s seventh straight home win over N.C. State (4-2, 1-1) and 20th straight overall at Memorial Stadium, but it was far from the cleanest performance or most impressive.
N.C. State used a 14-play, 75-yard drive to open the fourth quarter. Matt Dayes’ 2-yard touchdown run tied the score at 17 at 11:29 in the fourth.
The drive, coming after Clemson had taken a 17-10 lead on a 4-yard Watson run, was highlighted by a fourth-down conversion from Clemson’s 29-yard line.
K’Von Wallace was called for pass interference on N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels at 12:44 in the fourth quarter. It was Clemson’s first penalty of the game and a big one.
N.C. State moved down the field at the end of regulation, with Dayes battering up the middle of Clemson’s defense. The Wolfpack got down to Clemson’s 14-yard line but Bambard’s kick with 2 seconds left sailed wide right.
A year after giving up 56 points and 623 yards to Clemson, the Wolfpack defense held Clemson’s potent offense in check.
N.C. State cornerback Mike Stevens returned an interception 28 yards on the first play of the second half to tie the score at 10.
The Wolfpack forced two more turnovers in the third quarter, both inside its own 10-yard line, to keep Clemson, a 17-point favorite, from getting any traction.
As the fans at Death Valley grew restless, Watson finally delivered after a short punt. His 4-yard run at 1:03 in the third quarter put the Tigers up by a touchdown.
N.C. State still hasn’t won at Clemson since 2002 but it wasn’t for a lack of effort on the defense’s part.
The Wolfpack had a goal-line stand in the second quarter and stripped running back Tyshon Dye at the goal line in the third quarter.
But penalties slowed what could have been a fast start by N.C. State’s offense. The Wolfpack was whistled for eight penalties in the first quarter and nine in the first half. Right tackle Will Richardson was responsible for four of the penalties, all false start calls.
The Wolfpack took the ball into Clemson territory on each of its first two possessions but came away with no points.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments