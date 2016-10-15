Clemson survives scare, hangs on for OT win against N.C. State

The score tied at 17 with two seconds remaining, a day full of frustration for the Clemson Tigers reached its peak when N.C. State's Kyle Bambard lined up for a game-winning field goal.
But the 33-yard attempt sailed wide right.
In a matter of minutes, Memorial Stadium flooded with euphoria. Quarterback Deshaun Watson found Artavis Scott for a 10-yard touchdown in overtime and Marcus Edmond sealed the game with an end-zone interception, as the third-ranked Tigers staved off the upset for a 24-17 win on Saturday.
Clemson’s offense didn't play its best against a stout Wolfpack defense, which forced four turnovers, including Watson's first career interception returned for a touchdown. But the Tigers capitalized on the extra opportunity it was granted on Bambard's third missed field goal of the game.
Clemson improved to 7-0 (4-0 ACC) for the sixth time in program history and the third time under coach Dabo Swinney. And though the Tigers didn’t look the part of a championship contender for most of Saturday’s game, their hopes of another ACC title and a return trip to the College Football Playoff remain intact.
Three who mattered
Watson: Clemson’s quarterback completed 75 percent of his passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing score.
Christian Wilkins: In addition to his 10-yard run for a first down on a fake punt, the sophomore defensive lineman blocked a 37-yard field goal try by Bambard.
Dravious Wright: The senior defensive back forced two crucial fumbles, both on N.C. State’s side of the field. He finished with nine tackles.
Observations
▪ Wayne Gallman exited the game after fumbling on the Tigers’ first possession and never returned. It took some time for Clemson to get in an rhythm offensively without its top tailback.
▪ Punting out of his end zone midway through the third quarter, N.C. State’s A.J. Cole appeared to step out of bounds. Officials didn’t call anything, and the Tigers took over on the Wolfpack 43 before Williams’ fumble.
▪ The Tigers threatened to take a 10-0, first-quarter lead when they drove to N.C. State’s 5-yard line. But the Wolfpack defense held its ground, forcing a turnover on downs after stuffing Watson on fourth-and-goal.
Worth mentioning
▪ Mike Stevens’ 28-yard interception return for a touchdown on the first play of the second half was the only points N.C. State (4-2, 1-1) scored off its four takeaways.
▪ In his return from a hand injury, Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow recorded six catches for 53 yards before leaving with an injury midway through the fourth period..
They said it
“I just had to make a play. That’s what we needed. We were battling with them all game, and I know I had a slow start. I had to make some type of play.” – Scott on his game-winning catch.
“Every team we play for the rest of our schedule is definitely going to play us their best, just like N.C. State did. It was definitely a hard-fought game, but we’re just going to have to look forward to that for the rest of the season. We’ve got a target on us.” – Tight end Jordan Leggett on the challenges ahead for the Tigers.
