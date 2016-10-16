Mistakes costly in Charlotte 49ers’ ‘disappointing’ loss to FIU

Even after Charlotte won its first Conference USA game last week, 49ers coach Brad Lambert said his players still had things to learn about winning.
A painful lesson was delivered Saturday night at Richardson Stadium, as the 49ers blew a 13-point lead in a 27-26 conference loss to Florida International.
Mistakes proved costly for Charlotte (2-5, 1-2 C-USA) – in addition to three first-half turnovers, the 49ers committed two 15-yard penalties that kept the Panthers’ final two scoring drives alive.
“It was disappointing – I thought we had the game where we wanted it,” Lambert said. “We had some costly penalties at the end of the game that jabbed us pretty good.”
Throw in a blocked extra-point kick on Charlotte’s final touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and Lambert said the game goes from going into overtime to a loss.
“Little things add up,” Lambert said. “That single point was huge. All those little things add up – those penalties and plays like that. That’s all a part of the learning process and us maturing as a program.”
The mistakes overshadowed what had been another solid outing from the 49ers’ offense, which had 24 first downs and 403 yards total offense, and it was one of the defense’s best games this season.
Charlotte held FIU to 39 rushing yards on 21 carries, nearly 130 yards below the Panthers’ season average (168.3 yards per game).
The 49ers also forced three turnovers (two interceptions, by Ben DeLuca and Ed Rolle, and a fumble recovered by Brandon Banks). They also sacked FIU quarterback Alex McGough twice.
But McGough also threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns and was 6-of-8 passing for 87 yards on the final two scoring drives – both kept alive by Charlotte penalties.
“It’s very disappointing,” said 49ers nose tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who had 10 tackles, including 4½ tackles for a loss and 1½ sacks. “This is one that we really should have won. We had them beat.
“We’re tired of getting pushed around, tired of feeling like we’re the easy win on the schedule for everybody else. We want to really prove to everybody that we belong in this league and we can play in this league. That’s why it’s so frustrating to lose like that.
“We played really well, but we’ve just got to finish. You don’t get trophies for ‘almost.’ It feels good to do well, but if your team doesn’t win, what’s it worth? These are the ones that hurt the most.”
