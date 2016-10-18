Will Davidson’s Jack Gibbs lead nation in scoring?

A Davidson basketball player is receiving attention as perhaps the nation’s top scorer and, no, it’s not former Wildcats star Stephen Curry.
Jack Gibbs, Davidson’s senior point guard, has been projected to lead the country’s multi-NCAA bid league teams in scoring this season, according to an analysis by SI.com:
“... Gibbs is a safe bet to lead the multi-bid conferences in scoring. He was fourth last year, behind only Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield, Mississippi’s Stefan Moody and N.C. State’s Cat Barber, all of whom have moved on to the pros. Gibbs scored 40 or more points three times as a junior, and although we don’t see his scoring average hitting Stephen Curry range -- Steph put up 28.6 as a Davidson junior -- a 23.6-per-game projection is more than respectable.”
The story projects Duke’s Grayson Allen to be third-leading scorer at 20.1 points per game.
Gibbs was picked to the preseason All-Atlantic 10 first team at the league’s media day Tuesday. Teammate Peyton Aldridge was named third team and the Wildcats were chosen to finish fourth.
