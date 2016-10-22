Davidson senior guard Jack Gibbs sidelined 2-4 weeks with injured shoulder

There was one player noticeably absent from the court during Davidson’s annual Red-Black Scrimmage.
Senior guard Jack Gibbs, one of the nation’s leading scorers last season, was on the sideline in street clothes Saturday at Belk Arena.
Gibbs, the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 23.5 points per game last season, injured his left shoulder during practice Thursday. He is expected to be out of action for anywhere from 2-4 weeks, Davidson coach Bob McKillop said.
“It was the last play of practice,” McKillop said. “He just sprained it. He’s had an MRI and x-rays. There’s nothing broken and nothing torn.”
McKillop said barring a setback Gibbs could be ready for the Wildcats’ season opener Nov. 12 against former Southern Conference rival Appalachian State at Belk Arena.
“He’s in the best shape he’s ever been in,” McKillop said of Gibbs. “He’s a fast healer, he’s tough, and he’s already begun the rehab process.”
Injury report
Junior forward Oskar Michelsen and redshirt freshman guard Kishawn Pritchett also missed the scrimmage.
Michelsen was sidelined with plantar fasciitis in his foot, which developed this week. Pritchett, who played at Lake Norman High, is returning from knee surgeries that have sidelined him the past two seasons.
“If we had a game today, Oskar could’ve played,” McKillop said. “He’s been resting it for the past four days. As for Kishawn, we’re not sure if we’re going to unleash him at this point. We’re hopeful we can get him in against Belmont Abbey.”
Black wins scrimmage
Led by newcomer Jon Axel Gudmundsson, the Wildcats’ Black team beat the Red squad 42-35 in a 20-minute scrimmage.
Gudmundsson, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard from Iceland, scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting (including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers) to lead the Black team. Junior guard Jordan Watkins added 11 points, going 4 of 9 (including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers).
Peyton Aldridge, Davidson’s leading rebounder (6.5 per game) and No. 2 scorer (15.5 points) last season, led the Red team with a game-high 16 points and five rebounds.
Up next
Davidson hosts Belmont Abbey in an exhibition Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Belk Arena.
Comments