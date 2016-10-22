Louisville 54, NC State 13 | 10.22.16

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals runs with the ball during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Cole Hikutini #18 of the Louisville Cardinals celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) hands the ball off to Matthew Dayes (21) during the first half of their NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville running back Jeremy Smith (34) is hit by North Carolina State's Airius Moore (58) during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) avoids the sack attempt of North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb (9) during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) attempts to avoid the rush of Louisville linebacker Stacy Thomas (32) during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Louisville running back Jeremy Smith (34) attempts to avoid the tackle from North Carolina State's Dravious Wright (8) during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Louisville wide receiver Seth Dawkins (5) attempts to make a one handed catch over the defense of North Carolina State's Jack Tocho (29) during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals throws a pass during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals runs with the ball during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals throws a pass during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville wide receiver James Quick (17) is brought down by North Carolina State's Niles Clark (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals throws a touchdown pass during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) passes to avoid rush from Louisville's James Hearns (99) during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals runs with the ball during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville wide receiver James Quick (17) is tackled by North Carolina State's Josh Jones (11) during the first half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes over the defense of North Carolina State's Justin Jones (27) during the first half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville's Cole Hikutini (18) is brought down by North Carolina State's Shawn Boone (24) and Jerod Fernandez (4) during the first half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville running back Jeremy Smith (34) looks for an opening in the North Carolina State line during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino argues a call with an official during the second half of their NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson, (8), attempts to avoid North Carolina State's Tyrone Riley (95) during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, and Jeremy Smith celebrate following a touchdown during the second half of their NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson raises his hands in celebration following a touchdown against North Carolina State during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) attempts to avoid the pass rush of North Carolina State's Tyrone Riley (95) during the second half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 54-13.
