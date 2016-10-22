Freshman’s 3rd-quarter interception ignites Appalachian State win

Taylor Lamb threw for 220 yards and rushed for one touchdown, Jalin Moore had 114 yards rushing and a score, and Appalachian State beat Idaho 37-19 on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Appalachian State broke it open with 13 unanswered points in the third quarter, highlighted by freshman Clifton Duck’s 44-yard interception return for a touchdown on an overthrown pass. Moore extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 30-9 lead when he powered up the middle for a 5-yard score.
Backup J.P. Caruso threw his first touchdown pass of the season for Appalachian State (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) late in the fourth. Duck, a former standout at Butler High, had two interceptions.
Matt Linehan went 26 of 41 for 294 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for Idaho (4-4, 2-2).
The Vandals scored their first touchdown with 4 seconds remaining when Trent Cowan scored on an 8-yard grab. It was the first touchdowns allowed by Appalachian State since Sept. 24.
