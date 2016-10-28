Gameday: A preview of Saturday’s area college football games

NO. 3 CLEMSON (7-0, 4-0 ACC)
AT NO. 12 FLORIDA STATE (5-2, 2-2)
Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla., 8 p.m., ABC
The Tigers can move another step closer to the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and a berth in the league championship game with a win Saturday against the Seminoles. ...Florida State leads the overall series 20-9 and 12-3 at home. Clemson won last year’s game, coming from behind to beat the Seminoles 23-13 in Clemson, S.C.
Boston College (3-4, 0-4 ACC)
at N.C. State (4-3, 1-2)
Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 12:30 p.m., WBTV
How will N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley bounce back from a subpar effort in a 54-13 loss at Louisville? Finley has been steady for the Wolfpack offense this season. He’s not spectacular, but he takes care of the ball and makes good decisions. ...The Eagles’ defense does not have the speed of Clemson or Louisville, but they are tough and will make Finley, and the Wolfpack offense, earn every yard.
Duke (3-4, 0-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech (4-3, 1-3)
Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Noon, FSCR
Duke has taken much better care of the ball in their past two games. They’ve turned it over once after giving it away a season-worst six times in a loss to Virginia on Oct. 1. ... Blue Devils receiver Anthony Nash, second on the team with 29 catches, and punter Austin Parker are out, each with collarbone injuries. ... Georgia Tech freshman running back Dedrick Mills has 10 touchdowns, including nine rushing, in six games. He leads the team with 446 yards rushing.
ARMY (4-3) AT WAKE FOREST (5-2, 2-2 ACC)
BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 3:30 p.m., FoxSports South
The Deacons, one win shy of becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2011, host the Black Knights in their final nonconference game this season. … Wake Forest leads the series 11-4 and has won the past nine games. … Deacons defensive end Duke Ejiofor and linebacker Marquel Lee are tied for seventh nationally in tackles for loss (11.5 each).
NO. 18 TENNESSEE (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
AT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4, 1-4)
Williams-Brice Stadium, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
The Gamecocks host their second Top 25 conference opponent in the past three weeks. ... Tennessee leads the series 25-7-2 and has won the past three against South Carolina by a combined eight points. ... While the Gamecocks beat UMass last week to snap a three-game losing streak, they have lost their past four SEC games. ... The Vols have lost their past two games, both to Top 10 teams: No. 8 Texas A&M 45-38 in overtime, and No. 1 Alabama 49-10.
CONNECTICUT (3-5, 1-4 AAC)
AT EAST CAROLINA (2-5, 0-3)
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, Noon, ESPNNEWS
It’s homecoming at East Carolina. ... The teams are meeting for the third time, and the series is tied 1-1, with the home team winning. ... Last season, Connecticut won 31-13. ...East Carolina has compiled at least 400 yards in each game this season. ... There are two North Carolina natives on Connecticut’s roster - senior punter Justin Wain of Wilmington and freshman linebacker Ryan Gilmartin of Weddington.
JACKSONVILLE (3-3, 2-1 PIONEER)
AT DAVIDSON (2-6, 0-5)
Richardson Stadium, Davidson, 1 p.m.
The Wildcats look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the Dolphins in a Pioneer League game. ...Davidson has lost seven straight to Jacksonville, which leads the all-time series 12-6. ...Wildcats linebacker Boo Jordan leads the conference with 6.0 sacks. ...The Dolphins scored 61 points in a road win against Morehead State last week. It’s the most points in a conference game this season.
ST. AUGUSTINE’S (2-6, 2-3 CIAA)
AT JOHNSON C. SMITH (1-7, 1-4)
Irwin Belk Complex, 1 p.m.
The Golden Bulls, mired in a four-game CIAA losing streak, host the Falcons in their annual homecoming game. ... J.C. Smith leads the all-time series 18-16-1, including the past two meetings. ... Golden Bulls defensive back Carlo Thomas has six interceptions this season, tying for the national lead with four others.
GARDNER-WEBB (3-5, 1-1 BIG SOUTH)
AT LIBERTY (4-3, 2-0)
Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Va., 3:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs play the first of back-to-back Big South road games when visit the Flames. ... Liberty leads the series 12-9-1, but Gardner-Webb snapped an eight-game losing streak (including two straight shutouts) with last year’s win against the Flames in Boiling Springs. ...Bulldogs running back Khalil Lewis leads the league in rushing yards (817) and touchdowns (12). He’s one rushing touchdown shy of the school single-season record.
